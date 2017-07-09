9 July 2017



Bohemian, gypsy chic and Hungarian folklore inspired Lena Hoschek 'Kiss me Piroschka' Spring/Summer 2018 On 4 July at Kaufhaus Jandorf during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin, the Austrian label Lena Hoschek presented the new Spring/Summer 2018 collection with the title 'Kiss me Piroschka'. The designer (and upcoming mother) appeared via poster on the catwalk sending kisses from Vienna to the guests who experienced the premiere of Lena Hoschek's signature 'Folk Nouveau' creations for next summer 2018. After paying in the latest Spring/Summer collections homage to French (2016) and German (2017) clothing traditions, the designer turned to another European country: Hungary. The range (video below) reaches from items for everyday use such as tops which can be combined with jeans or skirts for stylings with (t-)shirts and blazers, to cocktail and evening dresses inclusively tailor-made couture. The show was streamed live online - with a public viewing event at the Lena Hoschek flagship store at Goldschmiedgasse in Vienna. The original music of the show is worth listening to (Spotify) - especially the tracks by composer Hrutka Róbert. fig. clockwise from above: A model walks the runway with a poster showing Lena Hoschek and the message 'Many kisses from Vienna!' (original text "Viele Bussis aus Wien!") at the Lena Hoschek show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin Spring/Summer 2018 at Kaufhaus Jandorf on 4 July 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Lena Hoschek. Thomas Kirchgrabner is responsible for the tailor-made couture line 'Lena Hoschek Atelier'. The wedding dress and an evening gown on view at the 'Kiss me Piroschka' SS18 catwalk were developed by the couturier. At the image, Thomas Kirchgrabner prepares a model backstage for the runway. Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images for Lena Hoschek. Image right: Evening dress from the 'Lena Hoschek Atelier' line by couturier Thomas Kirchgrabner at the Lena Hoschek SS18 show. Photo by Stefan Knauer/Getty Images for Lena Hoschek.



Photos: (C) 2017 Getty Images.





