Jeans brand Verdandy presents campaign video with Austrian divers Constantin Blaha and Fabian Brandl

3 August 2017



J eans brand Verdandy presents campaign video with Austrian divers Constantin Blaha and Fabian Brandl

Today, the Austrian men's wear brand Verdandy presented the sports fashion inspired comfortable jeans with new campaign videos starring athletes such the divers Constantin Blaha (participated in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing) and Fabian Brandl (member of Schwimm Union Wien ).

fig. from left: Fabian Brandl and Constantin Blaha in Verdandy jeans. Photo: (C) Konstantin Reyer, 2016; www.konstantinreyer.com.

Other new short films alongside to Diving concern Crossfit with trainer Martin Migschitz and Karate with Serj Solomonian, Austrian master in Kyokushin Karate.

Verdandy was founded 2015 by Manuel Rauner and Martin Pichler who spoke recently in an interview about the name of the label (derived from Norse mythology) and the concept of the men's jeans ehich are worn in small sizes even by women. Verdandy began to sell the trousers at stores in Vienna and via the online shop (worldwide delivery). In the meanwhile, jeans jackets and t-shirts were added to the range and the retailer list has grown.