7 June 2017



Live stream of the award show of the students of the Fashion Design Class of the University of Applied Arts

On 13 June at 20:30. this year's 'Show Angewandte' of the students inclusively graduates of the Fashion Design Class, University of Applied Arts will be live streamed via dieangewandte.at from the baroque 'Orangerie Schönbrunn' in Vienna. Three prizes will be handed out on this day: the 'Fred-Adlmüller-Scholarship' named after the German-Austrian couturier who once headed the university's fashion class, the 'Rondo Fashion Award' by the Austrian daily news publication Der Standard, and the 'Indie Magazine Award'.

Since 2014, the chair of the fashion design department is held by Hussein Chalayan who followed prominent names like Karl Lagerfeld, Vivienne Westwood, Helmut Lang or Raf Simons.

Facebook post (right):

The eight graduates who present their diploma collections on this day produced together with the university department 'Applied Photography and Time-based Media' images as preview of the 13th June:



Photographer Luca Fuchs.

Make up & concept by Diego Andres Rojas Ortiz.

Assistence by Edin Zenum and Muhassad Al-Ani.