3 May 2017



Austrian designer Karl Michael applies art to fashion; seen at the fashion trilogy about cyber world at Take Festival Several days ago on 28 April during Take Festival at Alte Post in Vienna, the first part of the futuristic cyber world story and fashion trilogy by Austrian design label Karl Michael premiered. The label was founded by Karl Michael in 2010 with the aim of an draftsman and painter to make fashion become art such as he explains the philosophy behind the brand. Unisex is another important theme at Karl Michael and is used for the expression of gender equality and the free choice of gender. At the cyber trilogy's first part 'APRIL3000', a wide range of models were on show such as the very female skirt, top combination (image left) or unisex streetstyle outfits like the one with narrowly cut trousers and sweater with metallic decoration which evokes (at the image below right) the impression of the face of a tiger. 'April3000' is backed by a fictional story about the world's future with a political system which suppresses people by forcing them into unity and collective perfection. April 3000 marks the end of the global cyber war... The next part is named 'DISCO3000' and concerns resistance activities which happen 'offline'. 'HIVE3000' is the 3rd and darkest chapter of the trilogy. The 3rd chapter will be presented in September at this year's MQ Vienna Fashion Week. fig.: Catwalk views of the Karl Michael show 'APRIL3000' on 28 April 2017 at Take Festival at Alte Post, Vienna. Photos: (C) Isabelle Ouvrard. Find more photos on Karl Michael's Facebook page.





