2 March 2017



'Voyage' wedding collection by Solaine Piccoli & Niely Hoetsch presented by filmmaker Thomas Koppler Thomas Koppler is a prize winning in Upper Austria-based filmmaker who received for his wedding films the Austrian Wedding Award 2016 and a nomination in 2017. Now, Thomas Koppler collaborated with Brazilian bridal wear label Solaine Piccolo and Vienna-based head couture designer, Brazil-native Niely Hoetsch for the presentation of the new collection 'Voyage' through a film which was shot in Portugal. The video (embedded below) was posted by Niely Hoetsch with an introduction explaining the decision why the film was shot in Portugal. Both design labels have their family roots in Portugal like Portugese-Brazilian singer, dancer, actress and Hollywood star Carmen Miranda who was popular in the 1930s to the 50s. Carmen Miranda and Portugese culture inspired the 'Voyage' 2017 collection of richly embroidered gowns and headpieces which interpret the traditional veil new or replace it completely. fig.: Campaign image 'Voyage' wedding dresses & headpieces collection 2017 by Solaine Piccoli & Niely Hoetsch. Photo: (C) Ladies & Lord, www.ladiesandlord.com. The two fashion labels work since several years together and share in Vienna a showroom based at Niely Hoetsch. The new 'Voyage' wedding dresses and headpieces is the sixth collaboration and premiered recently on 24 February at the wedding show 'Brautsache' at hotel Park Hyatt Vienna. The range consists of long and knee-length items; even a wedding dress inspired by the Austrian traditional 'trachten'-dress can be found at the collection (photo on Facebook).





