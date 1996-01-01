6 June 2017



Stella McCartney selects with prominent jury (Vogue, WWD, TextilWirtschaft,...) Designer for Tomorrow finalists On 6 July at the upcoming Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin, the five finalists of the 'Designer for Tomorrow' award will present their collections. The finalists are chosen by patron Stella McCartney and the prominent DfT jury (Vogue, Women's Wear Daily, TextilWirtschaft,...). One of the five finalists will win the DfT fashion award which was founded by Peek & Cloppenburg and Fashion ID in 2009. British designer Stella McCartney was already 2013 patron of the award which focuses on the support of new talents and doesn't end with receiving honors at the catwalk but is continued by a sponsorship program which includes presentations (online, offline) as well as professional advice by the year's patron. Signature for Stella McCartney 's style is feminine fashion - from ready-to-wear to sportswear, which is produced with focus on sustainability and fair working conditions. It's announced that Stella McCartney and the jury are currently nominating the 5 designers who will be shown at the MBFWBerlin show from the pre-selected 15 contestants (Facebook post below) of more than 200 entries for the DfT award 2017. The 5 finalists will meet Stella McCartney on occasion of the preview of the collections for the show at spaces the designer herself uses for fashion presentations in London. fig.: Portrait of Designer for Tomorrow 2017 patron Stella McCartney. Photo: Courtesy of‎ Stella McCartney.





more confashion>





