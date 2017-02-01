26 February 2017



Neubau Eyewear models complete streetwear by Grinko FW17/18 during Milan Fashion Week The new Grinko FW2017/18 collection shows 80s inspired streetwear with a twist of hip hop and feminist-rebel. At various articles (Corriere Della Sera, La Stampa, Sbirilla Blog) about the presentation of the Italian brand during Milan Fashion Week, the main attraction gained the appearance of Grinko founder, Russian Sergei Grinko and his companion Filippo Cocchetti holding two babies in their arms. The new collection is dedicated to the motto 'Love Gives Life' and the celebration of love and family. For the young Austrian label Neubau Eyewear (founded in June 2016), it was the debut at Milan Fashion Week. The Fall/Winter 2017/18 women's wear items by Grinko were styled with the Neubau eyewear frames Joseph (at the image right), Toni, Oskar and Edmund. Oskar and Edmund of the upcoming Neubau April 2017 collection premiered on occasion of Grinko FW17/18. fig.: Model wearing 'Joseph' in matte black by Neubau Eyewear at the runway of Grinko Woman Fall/Winter 2017/18 during Milan Fashion Week on 22 February 2017 at the Scalone dell'Arengario of Palazzo Reale at Piazza Duomo (catwalk video). Grinko was the first show of this season's Milan Fashion Week which is currently ongoing; MFW runs until 27 February.

more confashion>





