12 February 2017



Nail couture by CND in electric orange with Hollywood Walk of Fame inspired stars for Jeremy Scott FW17 show Jeremy Scott FW17 was presented by models like Gigi Hadid and visited by guests such as Debbie Harry or Kylie Jenner on 10 February at New York Fashion Week. The new collection was reviewed already by Associated Press ( video with interview, backstage and catwalk views) or Vogue; both with focus on the political view of the designer on current times. In contrary to the more concerned mood - almost like an juxtaposition, the Fall/Winter 2017 items are loaded with energy and optimism; Vogue writes: "This is what freedom looks like,..." For the nails, California based CND (Creative Nail Design) created an electric, fiery orange style. CND co-founder Jan Arnold (image right) about the design: "The classic red nail has just taken an unexpected turn. Soaked in the LA sun and worn on a medium length almond, we're making it cool to wear red again…and of course, adding our own twist!" The look is made of three layers: VINYLUX™ Weekly Polish in Banana Clips, a layer of Electric Orange, and topped with a layer of Wildfire. The hand-painted golden stars are inspired by the stars at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It's announced that behind-the-scenes views and nail designs will be published via the CND Fashion Week Digital Headquarters at cnd.com/fwdigitalhq/. fig. right: CND Co-founder and Style Director Jan Arnold poses backstage at CND for Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2017 on 10 February 2017 in New York City. Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for CND. fig. above, from left: Nails on display backstage at CND for Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2017 on February 10, 2017 in New York City. Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for CND. A model walks on the runway. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for CND. Photos: (C) 2017 Getty Images.

