15 February 2017



'Falke X 3.1 Phillip Lim' legwear premiered at 3.1 Phillip Lim Fall 2017 show during New York Fashion Week The limited edition 'Falke X 3.1 Phillip Lim' stockings and tights will be available at 3.1 Phillip Lim boutiques, Falke stores and at selected partner shops from fall this year. At New York Fashion Week, items of the collaboration with the German hosiery and clothing label Falke were on show at the catwalk presentation of the American designer whose work is described by media like WWD , Vogue or ParisModes.TV as empowerment of femininity. At ParisModes.TV , Phillip Lim speaks about the influences of the 80s on the collection, the feminine look and femininity; he says "...there's nothing to prove, you don't have to be a man to be a woman". For Kristina Falke, Director of International PR at Falke, Phillip Lim's approach to female beauty matches perfectly the brand's view on women. fig.: Catwalk 3.1 Phillip Lim Fall 2017 on 13 February 2017 at New York Fashion Week.





