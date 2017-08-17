19 August 2017



Vienna-based design label Callisti announces 10th anniversary show at MQ Vienna Fashion Week

On 14 September at MQ Vienna Fashion Week, Austrian designer Martina Müller invites to the presentation of the 'Anniversary' collection ('!0 Years' Instagram post below) on occasion of the 10th anniversary of her label 'Callisti'. The post's images are taken from a retrospective of Martina Müller's work over 10 years for Callisti.

fig. right: Waterfall bolero leather-like jacket in black by Callisti. Photo provided by Callisti; (c) Wolf Steiner | hackthegrey.com.

It's announced that the upcoming special 'Anniversary'-collection is a mix of contemporary avant garde and playful retro quotes with a touch of military. The designer reworked her most impressive memories of the last 10 years into the collection which is described as best-of with links to the present and future.

1 0 y e a r s CALLISTI || SAVE THE DATE 14th of september 2017 ?? A post shared by @callisti_fashion on Aug 17, 2017 at 3:30am PDT